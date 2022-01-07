Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video “Two Towers”
Fit For An Autopsy's new animated music video for “Two Towers” has premiered online and can be watched below The track is taken from the band’s impending sixth studio full-length, “Oh What The Future Holds“, which will be released next Friday, January 14th, 2022.
The band offered the following about the track:
“Conceptually, ‘Two Towers‘ is an abstract story which follows the journey of your past self and future self, and the forces that pull them apart. Realizing the impossible concept of them meeting, one is faced with the reality of accepting the things you cannot change. It’s a little out of the box for us, but it was challenging and fun to create a unique song for the record. Shout out to director Frankie Nasso and his team for the animated video that brought this story to life.”
The band are presently out on a headlining tour promoting the album with support from Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm & Great American Ghost. The dates for that include:
01/06 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary
01/07 Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club
01/08 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
01/09 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
01/10 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
01/11 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
01/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
01/14 Portland, OR – Dante’s
01/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
01/17 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
01/18 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater
01/19 Los Angeles, CA —1720
01/20 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
01/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
01/24 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
01/25 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
01/26 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
01/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City Limits
01/28 Memphis, TN – Growlers
01/29 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
01/30 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
02/01 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
02/02 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
02/03 Orlando, FL – Soundbar
02/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
02/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
02/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
02/08 Baltimore, MD – Sound Stage
02/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
02/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
02/11 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
02/12 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
