Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video “Two Towers”

Fit For An Autopsy's new animated music video for “Two Towers” has premiered online and can be watched below The track is taken from the band’s impending sixth studio full-length, “Oh What The Future Holds“, which will be released next Friday, January 14th, 2022.

The band offered the following about the track:

“Conceptually, ‘Two Towers‘ is an abstract story which follows the journey of your past self and future self, and the forces that pull them apart. Realizing the impossible concept of them meeting, one is faced with the reality of accepting the things you cannot change. It’s a little out of the box for us, but it was challenging and fun to create a unique song for the record. Shout out to director Frankie Nasso and his team for the animated video that brought this story to life.”

The band are presently out on a headlining tour promoting the album with support from Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm & Great American Ghost. The dates for that include:

01/06 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary

01/07 Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club

01/08 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

01/09 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

01/10 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

01/11 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

01/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

01/14 Portland, OR – Dante’s

01/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

01/17 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

01/18 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater

01/19 Los Angeles, CA —1720

01/20 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

01/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

01/24 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

01/25 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

01/26 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

01/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City Limits

01/28 Memphis, TN – Growlers

01/29 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

01/30 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

02/01 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

02/02 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

02/03 Orlando, FL – Soundbar

02/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

02/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

02/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

02/08 Baltimore, MD – Sound Stage

02/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

02/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

02/11 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

02/12 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre