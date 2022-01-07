Bad Omens Premiere New Music Video “Artificial Suicide”
An official music video for Bad Omens‘ latest track “Artificial Suicide“ has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below. That single is off the band’s upcoming album “The Death Of Peace Of Mind“, due out February 25th through Sumerian Records.
