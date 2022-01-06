Sagrado Premiere New Music Video For "Fujiwahara Effect" From New Album "Abysmal Slaughter Of The Dead"
Manila, Philippines-based slamming brutal death outfit Sagrado premiere a new music video for “Fujiwahara Effect”, taken from their new album "Abysmal Slaughter Of The Dead", out now via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.
