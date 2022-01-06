Vein.fm Premiere New Music Video “The Killing Womb”

Vein.fm premiere a new song and music video named “The Killing Womb”, taken from their upcoming new album "This World Is Going To Ruin You", which will be out in stores March 04th via Closed Casket Activities (U.S.) and Nuclear Blast (rest of the world).

Explains frontman Anthony DiDio:

“With this album, the vibe was to go back to the origin point of Vein and put it on blast. But it’s not a nostalgia trip. We’re just taking that part of the band to its fullest potential.”

‘This World Is Going To Ruin You‘ track list:

01 – “Welcome Home”

02 – “The Killing Womb”

03 – “Versus Wyoming”

04 – “Fear In Non Fiction”

05 – “Lights Out”

06 – “Wherever You Are”

07 – “Magazine Beach”

08 – “Inside Design”

09 – “Hellnight”

10 – “Orgy In The Morgue”

11 – “Wavery”

12 – “Funeral Sound”