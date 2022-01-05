Heavy Meta Premiere New Single "Worms" From Upcoming New Album "Mana Regmata"
Heavy Meta premiere a new single named “Worms”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Mana Regmata", which will be out in stores February 11th.
Comments the band:
“The Chronicle of St. Tony, to wit: Betrayal, Anger, justifiable Paranoia, a descent into Madness: some reflections thereupon, with related materials, set to exuberant Tunes from the Youth of Decades Past, laboriously Fractured & Reassembled for your Edification & Listening Pleasure; all offered herewith, in hope of your Indulgence”.
