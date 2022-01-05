Coffin Rites Premiere New Music Video For "Buried In Blood"
Minneapolis-based death metal band Coffin Rites premiere a new music video for “Buried In Blood”, taken from their latest album "Human Erase", out in stores now via FTWNU2 Records.
Check out now "Buried In Blood" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Darkness Everywhere Premiere Debut Single
- Next Article:
Heavy Meta Premiere New Single "Worms"
0 Comments on "Coffin Rites Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.