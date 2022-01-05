Darkness Everywhere (Light This City, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single "Reign Of Chaos" From Upcoming New Album "The Seventh Circle"

Melodic death metal project Darkness Everywhere - featuring guitarist/vocalist Ben Murray (Light This City), guitarist Cameon Stucky and producer/musician Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Suffocation) - premiere their new advance track “Reign Of Chaos”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

They will have their debut album “The Seventh Circle” out on February 25, 2022 through Creator-Destructor Records. Light This City singer Laura Nichol guests on the album track “Survival Of The Sun“.