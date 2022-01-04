Headline News

Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Receiving Immunotherapy Treatment In His Battle With Cancer

Band Photo: Exodus (?)

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting (56) openes up about his recent battle with stomach cancer, in the below episode of "Put Up Your Dukes", the new podcast hosted by former Exodus frotnman Rob Dukes.

Hunting underwent a successful total gastrectomy past summer.

Explains Tom Hunting:

"Through that, they also found mesothelioma on my abdomen, and I got surgery for that too. And that's kind of what they're keeping an eye on now. And I'm getting immunotherapy.

"Chemo is like a nuclear bomb - they put it in you, and it goes in there and kills everything: cancerous cells, healthy cells; it all just gets obliterated. And it's hard - it's hard on your body; it's hard on your everything."