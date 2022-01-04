Thorn Premiere New Song "Hellmouth" From Upcoming New Album "Yawning Depths"

Phoenix, Arizona’s death metal unit Thorn premiere a new song entitled “Hellmouth”, taken from their upcoming new album "Yawning Depths", which will be out in stores ebruary 4th, 2022 on Chaos Records.

Check out now "Hellmouth" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Says Thorn mastermind Brennen Westermeyer:

“‘Hellmouth’ is the first song I wrote for Yawning Depths. Lyrically, it sets the tone for the rest of the album. Entering into the mouth of hell, down the gullet of lost souls, into the bowels of Hell. The rest of the album then details our condemnation to Hell, with bleak rays of hope for an escape that doesn’t come.”