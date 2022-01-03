Intracranial Bludgeoning Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Awaken to Despair" From Upcoming New Album "When Finding Yourself Goes Wrong"
USA/Belgium-based slamming brutal death metal duo Intracranial Bludgeoning premiere a new song and lyric video called “Awaken to Despair”, taken from their upcoming new album "When Finding Yourself Goes Wrong". The effort will be out in stores on January 18, 2022 via Vivisect Merch.
Check out now "Awaken to Despair" streaming via YouTube for you below.
