Horn Premiere New Single & Music Video "Alpenrekorder" From Upcoming New Album "Verzet"
Germany's black metal unit Horn premiere a new single entitled “Alpenrekorder”. The track will be featrued on an forthcoming album named "Verzet", which will be released in April/May 2022. It also appears on a multi-track single (CD/DVD/digital) named "Alpenrekorder & Filmmaterial" that was released December 28th, 2021.
Check out now "Alpenrekorder" streaming via YouTube for you below.
