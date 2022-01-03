Horn Premiere New Single & Music Video "Alpenrekorder" From Upcoming New Album "Verzet"

Germany's black metal unit Horn premiere a new single entitled “Alpenrekorder”. The track will be featrued on an forthcoming album named "Verzet", which will be released in April/May 2022. It also appears on a multi-track single (CD/DVD/digital) named "Alpenrekorder & Filmmaterial" that was released December 28th, 2021.

