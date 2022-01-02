Marble Carrion Premiere New Song & Music Video "Kiss My Rot" From Upcoming New Album "Ultramercy"
Berdsk, Siberia-based Marble Carrion premiere a new song and music video “Kiss My Rot”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ultramercy", which will be out in stores in April 2022.
Check out now "Kiss My Rot" streaming via YouTube for you below.
