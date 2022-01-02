Headline News
Drowningman Premiere First New Music In Sixteen Years
Drowningman are kicking off the new year with the premiere of their first new music in 16 years. That single is named “Navigating Grief And Loss In A Pre-Apocalyptic Landscape” and you can stream it via YouTube now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Taliesin Valo Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Architects of Aeon Premiere New Single “Irrlicht”
0 Comments on "Drowningman Premiere First New Music In 16 Years"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.