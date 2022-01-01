Taliesin Valo Premiere New Song & Music Video "When We Are Dust" From Brand New Album "Taking Apart the Demon"
Californian metal outfit Taliesin Valo premiere a new song and music video “When We Are Dust”, taken from their brand new album "Taking Apart the Demon", out in stores now.
Check out now "When We Are Dust" streaming via YouTube for you below.
