Avatar Premiere New Single “Cruel And Unusual”

Band Photo: Avatar (?)

Swedish metal outfit Avatar premiere a new song and lyric video named “Cruel And Unusual” streaming for you below:

Tell the band:

“It feels self-evident. Violent thoughts channeled through violent riffs, demented thoughts driven by a sick groove. It’s simply a very sexy song.”



You can catch Avatar live at the following shows:

01/28 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

01/29 Billing, MT – Pub Station

01/30 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

01/31 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

02/01 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

02/02 Garden City, IA – Revolution Concert House

w/ Veil Of Maya & Mastiff:

01/08 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

01/09 Manchester, UK – Academy

01/10 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

01/12 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill

01/13 Bristol, UK – SWX

01/14 Southampton, UK – 1865

01/15 London, UK – O2 Forum

w/ Veil Of Maya & Sonic Assault:

02/12 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

02/14 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

02/15 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage

02/16 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

02/17 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

02/18 Madrid, SPA – Kapital

02/19 Lisbon, POR – LAV

02/21 Bordeaux, FRA – Le Rocher Palmer

02/22 Geneva, SWI – Alhambra

02/23 Zurich, SWI – Komplex

02/24 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

02/25 Brno, CZE – Sono Centrum

02/26 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle

02/27 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser

02/28 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

03/01 Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater

03/02 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

03/03 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

03/04 Tilburg, NET – O13

03/10 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn

03/11 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan

03/12 Malmo, SWE – Slagthuset