Avatar Premiere New Single “Cruel And Unusual”

posted Jan 1, 2022 at 5:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swedish metal outfit Avatar premiere a new song and lyric video named “Cruel And Unusual” streaming for you below:

“It feels self-evident. Violent thoughts channeled through violent riffs, demented thoughts driven by a sick groove. It’s simply a very sexy song.”


You can catch Avatar live at the following shows:

01/28 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
01/29 Billing, MT – Pub Station
01/30 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
01/31 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
02/01 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
02/02 Garden City, IA – Revolution Concert House

w/ Veil Of Maya & Mastiff:

01/08 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
01/09 Manchester, UK – Academy
01/10 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
01/12 Wolverhampton, UK – KK’s Steel Mill
01/13 Bristol, UK – SWX
01/14 Southampton, UK – 1865
01/15 London, UK – O2 Forum

w/ Veil Of Maya & Sonic Assault:

02/12 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
02/14 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
02/15 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage
02/16 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
02/17 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
02/18 Madrid, SPA – Kapital
02/19 Lisbon, POR – LAV
02/21 Bordeaux, FRA – Le Rocher Palmer
02/22 Geneva, SWI – Alhambra
02/23 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
02/24 Vienna, AUT – Simm City
02/25 Brno, CZE – Sono Centrum
02/26 Munich, GER – Freiheitshalle
02/27 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser
02/28 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
03/01 Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater
03/02 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
03/03 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
03/04 Tilburg, NET – O13
03/10 Gothenburg, SWE – Tradgarn
03/11 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan
03/12 Malmo, SWE – Slagthuset

