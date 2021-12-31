DeadVectors Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Colossal"

Pennsylvania/New Jersey-based death metal/deathcore outfit DeadVectors premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Colossal", which was released today, December 31, 2021.

Check out now "Colossal" streaming for you in its entirety via YouTube below.





"Colossal" track-list:

1. The King

2. Skull Crawler Slaughter

3. Systematic Elimination

4. Underworld

5. Planetary Disruption

6. Monarch

7. Hysteria

8. M.U.T.O.

9. Breath Of The Sun

Credits:

Written, Recorded, Mixed, Mastered by Aaron Chaparian

Vocals by Kenny Stroh