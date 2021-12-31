In Gloom Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Deathbell"

Florida's deathcore outfit In Gloom premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Deathbell", which was released December 30, 2021.

Check out now "Deathbell" in its entirety below.

"Deathbell" track-list:

1. The Black Door

2. Deadlands

3. Coldharbour

4. The Hunting Grounds

5. The Neverthere

Credits:

Music and Lyrics Written by In Gloom

Recorded and Produced by Collin Hajek

Post-produced and mixed by James Lewis of Forerunner Recordings

Mastered by Lance Prenc Audio

Video by Collin Hajek