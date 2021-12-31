In Gloom Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Deathbell"
Florida's deathcore outfit In Gloom premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Deathbell", which was released December 30, 2021.
Check out now "Deathbell" in its entirety below.
"Deathbell" track-list:
1. The Black Door
2. Deadlands
3. Coldharbour
4. The Hunting Grounds
5. The Neverthere
Credits:
Music and Lyrics Written by In Gloom
Recorded and Produced by Collin Hajek
Post-produced and mixed by James Lewis of Forerunner Recordings
Mastered by Lance Prenc Audio
Video by Collin Hajek
