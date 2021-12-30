Betrayal Devours Cowards Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Xenoraza"

Chile-based slamming deathcore outfit Betrayal Devours Cowards premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Xenoraza", which was released December 29, 2021.

Check out now "Xenoraza" in its entirety below.

"Xenoraza" track-list:

1. Tiranía

2. Pútrida Existencia

3. Odio/Venganza

4. 1492

5. XENORAZA

6. Letargo

7. Outro

8. Tiranía (Remix)

Line-up:

Diego Yañez (Dieguete) - Drums

Diego Irribarra (Phill) - Guitar

Eduardo Morales (Gori) - Vox

Ignacio Cruz (Naxuwu) - Bass

Ricardo Inostroza (Docar) - Guitar

Credits:

Strings and Vox, recorded in Periferia Estudio.

Drums, recorded in Estudio Arrebol.

Mix, Master and Post Production (Track 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6) by Estudio Arrebol

Mix, Master and Post Production (Track 4 and 7) by Periferia Estudio and Rodrigo Alvarez Ovalle.

Beatmaker on Track 8 by Seba Dirty Vibe Beatz

Mix, Master and Post Production on Track 8 by G. PRODD

Streaming Video by Loud.