Betrayal Devours Cowards Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Xenoraza"
Chile-based slamming deathcore outfit Betrayal Devours Cowards premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Xenoraza", which was released December 29, 2021.
Check out now "Xenoraza" in its entirety below.
"Xenoraza" track-list:
1. Tiranía
2. Pútrida Existencia
3. Odio/Venganza
4. 1492
5. XENORAZA
6. Letargo
7. Outro
8. Tiranía (Remix)
Line-up:
Diego Yañez (Dieguete) - Drums
Diego Irribarra (Phill) - Guitar
Eduardo Morales (Gori) - Vox
Ignacio Cruz (Naxuwu) - Bass
Ricardo Inostroza (Docar) - Guitar
Credits:
Strings and Vox, recorded in Periferia Estudio.
Drums, recorded in Estudio Arrebol.
Mix, Master and Post Production (Track 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6) by Estudio Arrebol
Mix, Master and Post Production (Track 4 and 7) by Periferia Estudio and Rodrigo Alvarez Ovalle.
Beatmaker on Track 8 by Seba Dirty Vibe Beatz
Mix, Master and Post Production on Track 8 by G. PRODD
Streaming Video by Loud.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Betrayal Devours Cowards New Full-Album Streaming"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.