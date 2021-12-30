Ohio Slamboys Premiere New Song "Kill" From Upcoming New Album "Chop x Drill x Kill"
France-based slamming brutal death metal band Ohio Slamboys premiere a new song named “Kill”, taken from their upcoming new album "Chop x Drill x Kill", which will be out in stores January 15, 2022 via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.
