Blood Countess Premiere New Song "Storms Over Carpathia" From Upcoming New Album "Occulta Tenebris"

York, UK-based black metal band Blood Countess premiere a new song entitled “Storms Over Carpathia”, taken from their upcoming new album "Occulta Tenebris". The record is set for a February 2022 release by Repose Records in collaboration with Dominance of Darkness Records.

Check out now "Storms Over Carpathia" streaming via YouTube for you below.