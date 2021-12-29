Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Playthrough Video For "The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick" - Benighted's Frontman Julien Truchan Guests

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

International brutal death metal band Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new playthrough video for "The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick". The track and video features Julien Truchan of Benighted and is taken from their new album "Unterweger", which was released in November 2021 via Transcending Obscurity.

The video was once again created by Austrian bassist Raphael Hendlmayr (Scävenger, Tentoria).

Check out now the clip streaming via YouTube below:



Explains frontman and band founder George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:

""The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick" is the opening track of "Unterweger" our new conceptional album about the life and death of Austria's most famous serial killer Jack Unterweger. Unterweger became world-renowned for having a transatlantic killing history. The track itself tells the story of the three murders he committed in Hollywood in Los Angeles in 1991 while on a freelance assignment for an Austrian newspaper to write an article comparing red light districts in Austria and the United States. He staysed at the infamous Hotel Cecil and even went on ride alongs with the LAPD in between the killings...”.

"UNTERWEGER" playlist:

01 The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-trick (feat. Julien Truchan of BENIGHTED)

02 The Strangulation Of Silvia Zagler (Intro)

03 Tales From The Vienna Woods

04 Exceptionally Sadistic

05 A Man With A Special Qualification

06 Demon Of Graz

07 The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova (Intro)

08 Midnight (Wenceslas Square, Prague)

09 Miami Vice - Miami Gold (feat. Sven De Caluwé of ABORTED)

10 The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist

11 A Cleansing Storm (Outro)

12 Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)



Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy

Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020

Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020

Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020

Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020