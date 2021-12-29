Entertain The Terror Premiere New Music Video For "Free Hate" From Latest EP "Love Your Hangman"
Entertain The Terror premiere a new music video for “Free Hate”, taken from their latest EP "Love Your Hangman", out in stores now via 1054 Records.
Check out now "Free Hate" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Seeing Things Premiere New Playthrough Video
- Next Article:
Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere Playthrough Video
0 Comments on "Entertain The Terror Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.