To Obey A Tyrant Premiere New Song & Music Video "Vermillion Moon" From Upcoming New Album "Omnimalevolent"

United Kingdom-based blackened deathcore band To Obey A Tyrant premiere a new song and music video named “Vermillion Moon”, taken from their upcoming new album "Omnimalevolent", which will be out in stores in 2022.

