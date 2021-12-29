To Obey A Tyrant Premiere New Song & Music Video "Vermillion Moon" From Upcoming New Album "Omnimalevolent"
United Kingdom-based blackened deathcore band To Obey A Tyrant premiere a new song and music video named “Vermillion Moon”, taken from their upcoming new album "Omnimalevolent", which will be out in stores in 2022.
Check out now "Vermillion Moon" streaming via YouTube for you below.
