Elisha Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Flesh"
U.S. melodic death metal band Elisha premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Flesh", which was released December 27, 2021.
Check out now "Flesh" in its entirety below.
"Flesh" track-list:
1. Maranatha
2. Damascus
3. Clothed In Sin: To Suffer
4. Clothed In Sin: To Surrender
5. A Cold Comfort (ft. Rusty Holloway)
Line-up:
Guitar & Bass - Elisha Benavidez
Drums - Bryce Butler
Credits:
All instrumentals recorded/arranged by Elisha Benavidez
Drums tracked by Bryce Butler
Mixed and Mastered by Clay Schroeder of Black Oil Recordings
Logo by Cambion Design
Artwork by RF. Pangborn
