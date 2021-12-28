Elisha Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Flesh"

U.S. melodic death metal band Elisha premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Flesh", which was released December 27, 2021.

Check out now "Flesh" in its entirety below.

"Flesh" track-list:

1. Maranatha

2. Damascus

3. Clothed In Sin: To Suffer

4. Clothed In Sin: To Surrender

5. A Cold Comfort (ft. Rusty Holloway)

Line-up:

Guitar & Bass - Elisha Benavidez

Drums - Bryce Butler

Credits:

All instrumentals recorded/arranged by Elisha Benavidez

Drums tracked by Bryce Butler

Mixed and Mastered by Clay Schroeder of Black Oil Recordings

Logo by Cambion Design

Artwork by RF. Pangborn