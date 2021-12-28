Nonpoint Premiere New Music Video “Back In The Game”
Accompanying the release of the Floridian alternative metal band Nonpoint's new EP “Ruthless” arrives the below music video for the track “Back In The Game“ from the outing. You can stream it via YouTube below.
Says vocalist Elias Soriano:
“This song sums up our view on how we approached independence from the very beginning. We will be small but mighty. Like the song says, ‘I may be one man, but I’m a deathsquad.’ We give everything we got with ultimate absolution.”
