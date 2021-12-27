Trash Panda Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Valley of Junk"
Jacksonville, Florida-based slammin’ deathgrind outfit Trash Panda premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Valley of Junk", which was released December 26, 2021.
Check out now "Valley of Junk" in its entirety below.
