Ordem Satânica Premiere New Track "O Sacrifício Final (para Satan)" From Upcoming Fourth Album
Ordem Satânica premiere a new track entitled “O Sacrifício Final (para Satan)”. The song is from an upcoming fourth album, due for release sometime next year via Signal Rex.
Check out now "O Sacrifício Final (para Satan)" streaming via YouTube for you below.
