Eisflammen Premiere New Song “Огни костров” (“The Bonfires”)
Russian atmospheric black metal band Eisflammen premiere a new song named “Огни костров” (“The Bonfires”) streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is from the upcoming album "Следуй за мной" (“Follow Me“), to be released by Depths of Void.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Et Moriemur Premiere New Song "Izu"
- Next Article:
Diverter Premiere New Single "Detest"
0 Comments on "Eisflammen Premiere New Song “Огни костров”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.