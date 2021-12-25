Et Moriemur Premiere New Song "Izu" From Upcoming New Album "Tamashii No Yama"

Czech Republic-based experimental doom band Et Moriemur premiere a new song titled “Izu“. The track is from an album named "Tamashii No Yama" that’s coming out in 2022 on Transcending Obscurity Records.

