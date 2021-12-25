Et Moriemur Premiere New Song "Izu" From Upcoming New Album "Tamashii No Yama"
Czech Republic-based experimental doom band Et Moriemur premiere a new song titled “Izu“. The track is from an album named "Tamashii No Yama" that’s coming out in 2022 on Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Izu" streaming via YouTube for you below.
