Nekrovomit Premiere New Song “Demonic Possession”
Indonesian blackened speed/thrash outfit Nekrovomit premiere a new song entitled “Demonic Possession”, which is the title track to this band’s first seven-song demo effort. It will be released by Helldprod Records on January 31st.
