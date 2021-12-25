Dark Meditation Premiere New Song "Haunt of Fear" From Upcoming Debut Album "Polluted Temples"

Seattle-based metal band Dark Meditation premiere a new song and music video entitled “Haunt of Fear” off a debut album named "Polluted Temples" that will be released by Satanik Royalty Records on January 28th.

Check out now "Haunt of Fear" streaming via YouTube for you below.



