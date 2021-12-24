Enslaved Premiere New Video "Bounded By Allegiance" (Live) From “The Otherworldly Big Band Experience” Livestream Online Performance
Enslaved premiere a new song live music video for “Bounded By Allegiance”, taken from the band's “The Otherworldly Big Band Experience” livestream online performance, that aied on December 21st, 2022.
Check out now "Bounded By Allegiance" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains Enslaved’s Ivar Bjørnson:
“The Otherworldly Big Band Experience is about wanting to show even more of what Enslaved is. Enslaved is also an idea. It is a live band that is teeth-grittingly metal, has rock ’n’ roll in its DNA, while maintaining and expanding on its position as a groundbreaking progressive metal act, all while exploring the boundaries of Norse mythology and rune lore, psychology and history.
“We have aspired to create a concert film that reflects this expanded representation of Enslaved and cannot wait to show you all. It is bigger than any project we have done before, and it is unlike anything else you have seen in this kind of music. You will see and hear songs that have never been performed before. Songs you might have heard will sound and look like you haven’t seen and heard before. There is new material, and material as old as the band. One constant binds it all together: it is Enslaved.”
