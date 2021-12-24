"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Premieres New Solo Track “Acid Vat” - Erik Rutan Guests

posted Dec 24, 2021 at 2:48 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Cannibal Corpse

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher premieres his new solo track “Acid Vat“, featuring his Cannibal Corpse bandmate, guitarist Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal). The album will be out on February 04, 2022 via Perseverance Music Group.

Says Fisher of the forthcoming solo album:

“it’s a mix of Death Metal, Thrash and Hardcore, and it sounds heavy as hell!!!” You can find the track both below and on various streaming services here.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Cannibal Corpse’s “Corpsegrinder” Premieres Track"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 