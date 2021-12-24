Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Premieres New Solo Track “Acid Vat” - Erik Rutan Guests

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher premieres his new solo track “Acid Vat“, featuring his Cannibal Corpse bandmate, guitarist Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal). The album will be out on February 04, 2022 via Perseverance Music Group.

Says Fisher of the forthcoming solo album:

“it’s a mix of Death Metal, Thrash and Hardcore, and it sounds heavy as hell!!!” You can find the track both below and on various streaming services here.