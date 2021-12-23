Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Single "Beneath the Catacombs of Celephaïs" From Upcoming New Album "The Great and Terrible War"
Knoxville, Tennessee-based slamming brutal death outfit Dysmorphic Demiurge premiere a new single named “Beneath the Catacombs of Celephaïs”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Great and Terrible War", which will be out in early 2022.
Check out now "Beneath the Catacombs of Celephaïs" streaming via YouTube for you below.
