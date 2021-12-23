Shape Of Despair Premiere New Song "Dissolution" From Upcoming New Album "Return To The Void"

Band Photo: Shape of Despair (?)

Doom metal sextet Shape Of Despair premiere their new advance track "Dissolution" from their forthcoming new studio full-length "Return To The Void". The record is Shape Of Despair's first new outing since 2015, and will be out February 25th through Season Of Mist.

Says guitarist Jarno Salomaa:

"Not long after "Monotony Fields", I started composing for Return To The Void. At first, the title song sounded too primitive. I thought I would make a solo album out of it, but after a while, the song reminded me of older Raven material. Naturally and eventually, it started to feel like a Shape Of Despair song."