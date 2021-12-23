Shape Of Despair Premiere New Song "Dissolution" From Upcoming New Album "Return To The Void"
Band Photo: Shape of Despair (?)
Doom metal sextet Shape Of Despair premiere their new advance track "Dissolution" from their forthcoming new studio full-length "Return To The Void". The record is Shape Of Despair's first new outing since 2015, and will be out February 25th through Season Of Mist.
Says guitarist Jarno Salomaa:
"Not long after "Monotony Fields", I started composing for Return To The Void. At first, the title song sounded too primitive. I thought I would make a solo album out of it, but after a while, the song reminded me of older Raven material. Naturally and eventually, it started to feel like a Shape Of Despair song."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tormentor Tyrant Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Shape Of Despair Premiere New Song 'Dissolution'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.