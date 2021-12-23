Tormentor Tyrant Premiere New Self-Titled Track
Finnish death metal trio Tormentor Tyrant premiere the band's new self-titled track, taken from their upcoming self-titled EP, due out in stores January 28th via Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Tormentor Tyrant" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells S. Envenom:
“Welcome to Tormentor Tyrant’s world of eternal pain. This song is “Tormentor Tyrant” by the band Tormentor Tyrant from the EP Tormentor Tyrant. This release tells of the immortal Tormentor Tyrant who will enslave the human race and save Death Metal from brooding, cavernous and mystical soundscapes. Tormentor Tyrant brings riffs, aggression, intensity and torment back in the business."
