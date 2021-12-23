Soul Remnants Premiere New Song & Music Video "Cult Destroyer"

Boston death thrash quintet Soul Remnants premiere a new music video for “Cult Destroyer”, taken from their new album "Raising the Sacrificial Dagger", out in stores now.

Comments guitarist Thomas Preziosi:

“We just can’t escape our thrash roots, and this tune doesn’t hold back. It’s an old school thrash stomp blended with our wild, down-tuned chaos. We don’t always have to play fast to be brutal, but this thing is perfect headbanging speed. With ripping solos abound and riffing that would make Dave Mustaine blush, this song stood out as a solid candidate for the first video from our new record, Raising The Sacrificial Dagger. Mitch’s lyrics about strength in independence and Chad’s tastefully epic midsection solo mark some of the strongest contributions to the album. This banger plays a major part in balancing out the tracklist.”