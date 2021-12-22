Dødsleie Premiere New Song & Music Video "When the Truth Grows" From Upcoming Debut Album "Immortal Hand"

Part-Swedish, part-U.S. black metal band Dødsleie premiere a new song and music video named “When the Truth Grows”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Immortal Hand". The album will be released on multiple formats via Bat Magick Records and Subversive Craft on February 11th, 2022.

Check out now "XYYYY" streaming via YouTube for you below.