Witchden Premiere New Song & Music Video "Renewal"
Minneapolis-based black ‘n’ roll outfit Witchden premiere a new song entitled “Renewal”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track and clip features their new vocalist Drew Blood (also of Coffin Rites).
