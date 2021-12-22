Kreator Premiere Live Version Of “All Of The Same Blood”
A live take of Kreator‘s “All Of The Same Blood” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for youbelow. This performance was recorded at the ‘Wâldrock‘ festival in 2002 and is taken from the band’s forthcoming ‘Bootleg Revolution‘ compilation which will be released on January 21st by Nuclear Blast.
