Maggot King Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Centrelink Jingle" From Upcoming New Album "Scraping The Grinder Of Decay"

Australia's slam outfit Maggot King premiere a new song and lyric video “Centrelink Jingle”, taken from their upcoming new album "Scraping The Grinder Of Decay". The effort will be out in stores in early 2022 via Huffing Asbestos Records.



