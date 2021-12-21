Grimentity Premiere New Song & Music Video "Psilocybin Recombination" From Upcoming New Album "DSM-5. The New Chapter"

Belarus-based death metal/grindcore act Grimentity premiere a new song and music video titled “Psilocybin Recombination”, taken from their upcoming new album "DSM-5. The New Chapter", which will be out in stores February 4, 2022 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Psilocybin Recombination" streaming via YouTube for you below.



