(hed)P.E. Premiere 1980s Slasher Films Inspired Music Video “Death Trip”
(hed)p.e.‘s new official music video for the band's latest single “Death Trip” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The song itself is from their upcoming new album, “Sandmine“, due out on February 04th, 2022.
Tells vocalist Jared Gomes:
“We met Josh on tour as a fan of the band, and he showed us some of his incredible work as a director. When he offered to direct a video for ‘Death Trip‘ with us in New Jersey it was no brainer. Josh and his team perfectly captured the look and feel of a classic slasher movie and I think it turned out amazing. This is definitely a fun video to create and turned out to be one of the best looking music videos (Hed) P.E has ever done as well.”
