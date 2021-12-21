"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Chaos Perversion Premiere New Song "Petrified Against the Emanation" From Upcoming Debut EP

posted Dec 21, 2021 at 3:25 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Chilean black/death outfit Chaos Perversion premiere a new song entitled “Petrified Against the Emanation”, taken from their upcoming debut EP of the same name. The release will be out on December 3rd, 2021 on LP/tape/digital via Sentient Ruin and on CD from Total Death.

Check out now "Petrified Against the Emanation" streaming via YouTube for you below.


