Chaos Perversion Premiere New Song "Petrified Against the Emanation" From Upcoming Debut EP
Chilean black/death outfit Chaos Perversion premiere a new song entitled “Petrified Against the Emanation”, taken from their upcoming debut EP of the same name. The release will be out on December 3rd, 2021 on LP/tape/digital via Sentient Ruin and on CD from Total Death.
Check out now "Petrified Against the Emanation" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Coprophagia Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP
- Next Article:
(hed)P.E. Premiere New Music Video “Death Trip”
0 Comments on "Chaos Perversion Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.