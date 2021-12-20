Moneybag 1327 Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "The Acts Of Castigations"
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-based Moneybag 1327 premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "The Acts Of Castigations", which was released December 19, 2021.
Check out now "The Acts Of Castigations" in its entirety below.
