The World is Quiet Here Premiere New Single "White Sun"

The World is Quiet Here premiere a new single titled “White Sun”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track features new singer Lou Kelly as well as a guest guitar solo from Ivan Chopik (Painted In Exile).

Explain the band:

“We would like to introduce to you Lou Kelly, who is providing vocals for our new album. For the uninitiated, Lou has been making monstrous, erratic, eclectic, goo-filled music for years, and we have been fans for a very long time. When we found ourselves without a vocalist, Lou was at the very top of our list. We were over the moon when we reached out and he agreed to help.

“He is such a delight to work with, and we have been loving hearing all of the things he has come up with, stuff we never would have been able to do or think of. We promise there are no limits to what he can do, and ‘White Sun’ is just a taste. Do yourself a favor and find his music and give it a listen (‘We Got a Runner’ is a band favorite). He is a rare talent and we are beyond lucky to work with him.”