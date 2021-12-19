Wiegedood Premiere New Song & Music Video "Fn Scar 16" From Upcoming New Album "There's Always Blood At The End Of The Road"
Wiegedood premiere a new song and music video “Fn Scar 16”, taken from their upcoming new album "There's Always Blood At The End Of The Road", which will be out in stores January 14th, 2022 via Century Media Records.
Check out now "Fn Scar 16" streaming via YouTube for you below.
