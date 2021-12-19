Dead Chasm Premiere New Track "Carved Into Obscurity" From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Dead Chasm premiere a new track entitled “Carved Into Obscurity”, which comes from this band’s self-titled album, due for release on March 11 from FDA Records.
Check out now "Carved Into Obscurity" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Chorosia Premiere New Live Session Video
- Next Article:
In Gloom Premiere New Single "The Hunting Grounds"
0 Comments on "Dead Chasm Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.