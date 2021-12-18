Gutrectomy Premiere New Song & Music Video "Scorched Earth" From Upcoming New Album "Manifestation of Human Suffering"

Germany's slam death quartet Gutrectomy premiere a new song and official music video “Scorched Earth”, taken from their upcoming new album "Manifestation of Human Suffering", which will be out in stores February 25, 2022.

