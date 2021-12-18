Gutrectomy Premiere New Song & Music Video "Scorched Earth" From Upcoming New Album "Manifestation of Human Suffering"
Germany's slam death quartet Gutrectomy premiere a new song and official music video “Scorched Earth”, taken from their upcoming new album "Manifestation of Human Suffering", which will be out in stores February 25, 2022.
Check out now "Shrine Of Disgust"streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
