Selfgod Premiere New Song & Music Video "Born Of Death" From Upcoming New Album
Selfgod - the new solo project of Serge Streltsov (ex-Automb, ex-Necrophagia) - premiere a new advance track and music video titled "Born Of Death". The track features session drummer Scott Fuller of Morbid Angel fame and is taken from the upcoming album of the same name which is due out in 2022.
Tells Streltsov:
"I really wanted to focus on the themes of the album and I think you can really see that in the video if you read the lyrics and understand the hidden meanings. This video is total occult worship. I shot and edited the video myself to get my full vision and idea out there. I'm a big fan of horror movies so that was definitely a big influence on this".
"'Born of Death' is really just another term for reincarnation. Lyrically I talk about the ancient pagan view and rituals associated with reincarnation. Especially the real meaning behind Halloween rituals that many Ancient European pagans took part in. The tradition of going back to your ancestors' tomb/burial mound to gather some bones and the skull along with the belongings. Emphasizing the fact that the ancestor is you in your past life and the whole ritual is about remembering your past life."
